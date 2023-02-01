Warzone 2 DMZ Yum Yum Burger Location: Where is It and How to Get In

Forget Burger Town, the hottest spot in Warzone 2 DMZ is Yum Yum Burger. If you have a Yum Yum Burger key or just want to know where the hottest burger joint is in Al Mazrah, you’ve come to the right place. Here is where Yum Yum Burger is in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where is Yum Yum Burger Located in Warzone 2 DMZ?

As you can see in the image above, Yum Yum Burger is located in the center of Al Mazrah City. When you approach the building from the north side, you’ll see Yum Yum Burger logos on the outside of the building.

Head inside and you’ll come across Yum Yum Burger. After looting the cash registers for cash and the refrigerators for emergency rations, if you have a key, you can get to the good in the back room.

How to Unlock Yum Yum Burger Back Door in Warzone 2 DMZ

To get into the back room of Yum Yum Burger, you need to have a key. Unfortunately, specific keys in Warzone 2 are hard to come by. To acquire a Yum Yum Back Room key in DMZ is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Keys in DMZ are always randomized, meaning looking for a specific key is nearly impossible. To get keys, you’ll need to loot HVTs, weapon caches, and supply drops and hope you get lucky.

Unlike the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, the Yum Yum Burger Back Room key is especially great to get because of the wealth of loot behind the locked door. If you do get into the back room, you’ll gain access to multiple contraband weapons, a lot of cash, and a few killstreaks.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023