Where to Find Emergency Rations in Warzone 2 DMZ: Emergency Rations Location Guide

There are many bizarre missions in Warzone 2 DMZ and one of them requires you to acquire emergency rations. Luckily, the missions are about to get easier in Season 2.

One of the tasks in Medical Mule, which is a tier 3 White Lotus mission in DMZ, is to deliver 10 emergency rations to a dumpster dead drop north of Al Sammam. Here is where you can find emergency rations in Warzone 2 DMZ.

All Emergency Ration Locations in Warzone 2 DMZ

There are many places you can find emergency rations in Warzone 2 DMZ, but if you want to focus your search, there are a few places to visit. The first and best way to get emergency rations in Warzone 2 is by buying them at a Buy Station.

They are around $50 at Buy Stations but aren’t always offered, so you may need to check out multiple Buy Stations before you get lucky. The Buy Stations are by far the best way to get emergency rations because you can buy as many as you want instead of having to get lucky while searching for them.

The next best way to get emergency rations in DMZ is to check kitchens and restaurants. These areas in Al Mazrah usually have a couple of emergency rations each and can best be found in refrigerators.

The last places you can find emergency rations in DMZ are by randomly looting houses, weapon caches, and supply drops. This is the most inconsistent way to find emergency rations, but it’s still possible. For that reason, it still makes it on this list, but try the first two mentioned locations first.

And that is how to find emergency rations in Warzone 2 DMZ. Unfortunately, if you’re looking to complete a specific Season 1 mission, there is bad news about mission resets that you need to know about.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023