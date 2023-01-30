Where to Find the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

We’re back with another Warzone 2 DMZ key guide and this time, it is for the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox. This one can be very tricky because, unlike other keys, the location is not explicitly revealed through the key’s name. To help you out, here is where you can find the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you are new to keys in DMZ, you need to know that finding specific ones is hard. Finding keys isn’t too bad, all you need to do is loot HVTs, weapon caches, and other miscellaneous closed containers, but getting the key you want is hard.

In the case of the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, the key is found at random. All keys, except the ones acquired when completing missions, are found based on RNG alone. So if you’re looking for the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, good luck, but if you already have the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, keep reading.

Where is the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

To retrieve the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, you need to go to the northwest side of the Al-Safwa Quarry. Here, you’ll see a small rectangular pool. Jump into it and swim to the bottom. It is here that you’ll find the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox. To help you, look at the yellow circle in the image above.

The contents of the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox will always give you another key, which might mean you’ll need to know where the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room is. Hopefully, finding the contents of the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox was worth it and you can start another wild goose chase for another key in Al Mazrah.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023