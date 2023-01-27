Where to Find and Use the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

There are many locks in Warzone 2 DMZ and the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room is just one of them. However, when you get the key for this lock, it doesn’t come with coordinates like other keys. Because keys and locks aren’t getting easier in Season 2, you need guides like this now more than ever. Here’s how to get the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room key in Warzone 2 DMZ and where the location is.

How to Find the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

The unfortunate thing about keys in Warzone 2 DMZ is that they are always randomized, save for a few you get from completing missions. This means that the only way to get the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room key in Warzone 2 DMZ is to get lucky.

The best places to find keys are from supply drops, weapon caches, and HVTs. You can find keys almost anywhere in DMZ, but it comes down to luck to get the one you are looking for.

Where is the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

The location of the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room is, of course, in Al Sharim’s Pass, but more specifically, it is in one of the central buildings on the highest plateau. Refer to the yellow circle in the picture above for the exact location of the Elders Room.

There is an ascension zipline in the southeast area below the main plateau that makes accessing this area very easy since you’ll be sneaking past a lot of guards. Once you are at the correct building, all you need to do is climb the exterior ladder to the second floor and open the Al Sharim Pass Elders Room with your key.

Loot everything inside and exfil with the goods. And while you are waiting to launch into another match of DMZ, you can check out why players are frustrated with this DMZ Season 2 change.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023