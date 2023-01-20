Warzone 2 DMZ Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Location Guide: Key Location, House Location, and More

Warzone 2 DMZ is filled with hard-to-get keys and hard-to-find locations. One of these is the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House. Though this guide won’t help you to get the Biohazard Konig skin, it will help you find the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key and location in Warzone 2 DMZ. Let’s get into it.

How to Find a Sattiq Poppy Farmer House Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

As is the case with all keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll only find a Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key if you are lucky. Unless received as a reward for completing a contract, keys in Warzone 2 DMZ always come down to RNG.

If you already have a Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key, then read on. If you don’t, the best advice I can give is to get back out there and eliminate HVT to try and stumble upon this particular key.

Where is the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House in Warzone 2 DMZ?

If you are in possession of a Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key and just need to know where the house is in Al Mazrah, refer to the picture above. The Sattiq Poppy Farmer House location is the building within the red circle.

You’ll want to start northwest of the Caves area on the map. Once you are close to the area circled on the map, you’ll clearly see the locked Sattiq Poppy Farmer House door. Use your key and you’ll have access to all of the loot within.

Once you have all of the loot inside of the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House, you are free to exfil with your goods or sell them off so you can buy a better key, a Precision Airstrike, or a better contraband weapon. The choice is yours but whatever the outcome, you can check the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House off your list.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023