Warzone 2 DMZ Commanding Intel Mission Guide: How to Kill a Commander

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Commanding Intel is a mission in Warzone 2 DMZ that has you running around the map doing three very different activities. Luckily, unlike the Hideout Preparation mission, you don’t have to complete all three objectives in one deployment. That said, how do you complete a secure intel contract, kill a commander, and extract a weapons case in DMZ?

How to Complete a Secure Intel Contract in DMZ

The first task is definitely the easiest. All you need to do is deploy to any map, ping a Secure Intel contract the second you get in, run over to the contract, and start it. Complete the contract by following the steps, and you’ll check this objective off the list.

While it may seem easy, nothing in DMZ is. Because of the challenging missions and AI, completing a Secure Intel contract isn’t a walk in the park. Be sure to be on your toes, and you’ll get through this one.

How to Kill a Commander in DMZ

Next, and arguably the most confusing objective, is to kill a commander. What is a commander in DMZ? A commander is one of the three available bosses.

So far, Al Mazrah has the Chemist, Ashika Island has the Bombmaker, and both maps have the Commander Helicopter. The easiest one to kill is the Commander Helicopter.

Related: How to Unlock the Tsuki Castle Doors in DMZ

All you have to do is wait long enough on Ashika Island or Al Mazrah and the Commander Helicopter will appear. To kill the Commander Helicopter easily, secure a SAM site as you learned in the Anti-Air mission and hide behind it. When the Commander Helicopter gets close enough, the SAM site will take him down.

He only flies over specific points on the map, so do this on Ashika Island to lure him over to your SAM site. To do that, simply shoot at him with any gun and he’ll fly over to you.

How to Extract a Weapons Case in DMZ

The last step in the Commanding Intel mission is to extract a weapons case. This is much easier done on a squad than solo, but to make things much, much easier, do this on Al Mazrah. Ashika Island only has one weapons case and it is guarded by the Bombmaker.

Weapons cases are marked on the map with orange circles with a mystery case symbol in the center. Go over to that area and prepare for a fight. Once you have cleared out the enemies, you’ll find the weapons case by nosing around for it.

Once you take the weapons case, every player on the map will know what you’ve done and will be able to track you on the map. Because of this, you’ll want to exfil as soon as possible. If you’re successful, you’ll complete this objective.

Well done! You’ve completed the Commanding Intel mission in DMZ. You can now move on to harder missions like Muddy Waters.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023