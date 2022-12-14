How to Get the Traveler’s Luggage Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Traveler’s Luggage Key, like all keys in Warzone 2 DMZ, can be hard to find and hard to know where to use. If you are struggling with finding a Traveler’s Luggage Key or need to know what the Traveler’s Key unlocks, you’ve come to the right place. Here is your ultimate guide on the Traveler’s Luggage Key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where to Find the Traveler’s Luggage Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

First off, the easiest way to get a Traveler’s Luggage Key is to complete the Dead Drop mission. This mission is part of the Tier 3 Legion missions which is only accessible after you complete the Frame Job mission. Completing this mission will immediately grant you a Traveler’s Luggage Key plus 10,000 XP.

There is a chance that you stumble upon a Traveler’s Luggage Key on an enemy’s body. Specifically, if you loot the orange loot boxes or defeat high-value targets around the Stronghold, you do have a chance of finding a Traveler’s Luggage Key. This method is much harder and much more inconsistent.

With the Traveler’s Luggage Key in your possession, you are now able to find the Traveler’s Luggage and loot it. Hopefully, you’ll find a Building 21 access card.

How to Use the Traveler’s Luggage Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

With the Traveler’s Luggage Key in your backpack, you can now go to the Traveler’s Luggage and unlock it. Be extra careful with the Traveler’s Luggage Key because if you die with it, you’ll lose it forever.

The Traveler’s Luggage is located at the Al Malik Airport. Once there, go to the center of the airport and look for the escalators. On the other side of the escalators, on the second floor, you’ll find the Traveler’s Luggage duffle bag sitting in front of some waiting chairs.

To use the Traveler’s Luggage Key, all you have to do is look at the Traveler’s Luggage and press the interaction button. And just like that, you’ve used the Traveler’s Luggage Key and opened the Traveler’s Luggage. You’ll most likely find money and other valuables inside.

With all of the cash you scored from the Traveler’s Luggage, you can forget about completing Faction missions this round and extract for a lot of XP.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022