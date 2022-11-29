Warzone 2 DMZ Frame Job Mission Guide: How to Purchase an LTV

Frame Job is one of the most fun missions in Warzone 2 DMZ. Though it has complicated parts similar to the Flight Recon mission, it is extremely fun to complete. To make things easy for you, you’ll most likely need another person or two in your squad. Here is how to complete Frame Job in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Purchase an LTV in Warzone 2 DMZ

The first part of the Frame Job mission requires you to purchase an LTV at a Buy Station. The LVT costs $18,000, so you’ll need to earn cash fast. The quickest way to do that is to complete Contracts, specifically the Ship Cargo contract as it is the quickest, easiest, and nets you the most cash.

Once you have an LTV, have another player in your squad drive you to Ahkdar Village. You need to be in the turret seat and kill 10 enemies in Ahkdar Village. Killing enemies anywhere else won’t work toward completing the mission. If enemies are run over or shot by your teammates, it won’t count toward completing the mission.

This part of the mission can be very hard since the turret has a quick overheat feature and enemies can be hard to hit. Be patient but watch out for NPCs with RPGs because those will deal a lot of damage to you. After killing 10 enemies, refuel and repair the LTV at the gas station just outside Ahkdar Village on the west.

With the Ahkdar Village part of the mission complete, you now need to go to Maqizeh Marsh and destroy the LTV. As you did for Ahkdar Village, open your tac-map and ping Maqizeh Marsh. Drive over to the POI and park the LTV anywhere. Shoot at it and use your Lethals on it to blow up the vehicle.

With the LTV destroyed in Mawizeh Marsh, you’ll have completed the Frame Job mission in Warzone 2 DMZ. As a reward for completing the mission, you’ll get 15,000 XP, the Anonymous Operator Skin, and access to a new set of missions.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2022