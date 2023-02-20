Where to Find and Use the Farmer’s Lunchbox Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ashika Island is here in Warzone 2 DMZ and it has a bunch of new key locations for us to get lost finding like the Farmer’s Lunchbox key. Though Ashika Island is smaller than Al Mazrah by a lot, finding keys and their locations is still difficult. Here is where you can find the Farmer’s Lunchbox in DMZ.

Where is the Farmer’s Lunchbox Location in DMZ?

The Farmer’s Lunchbox is found south of Oranikku Farms in DMZ. It is found in a garage warehouse building that is directly south of the main Oganikku Farms POI.

Image: dmzmap.com

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the Farmer’s Lunchbox. All you need to do is get there safely and use your key on the lunchbox, which is parked in the north side of the building.

Inside the lunchbox, you’ll find $150,000 cash (sorry farmer. Next time don’t pack a hundred thousand dollars in your lunch box,) and a random equipment piece. This could be a backpack or better armor.

How to Get Farmer’s Lunchbox Key in DMZ

There is no guaranteed way to get a Farmer’s Lunchbox key in DMZ. You can stumble on one when searching enemy bodies, searching caches, and searching supply drops. However, it all comes down to RNG if you actually get the key.

Our advice is to keep looking for the Farmer’s Lunchbox on Ashika Island and Al Mazrah, and eventually, you’ll find it. The Ashika Island keys seem to be dropping a bit more than other keys temporarily since it is the new island that Infinity Ward wants you to explore.

That’s all there is to it! You now have robbed the Farmer’s Lunchbox! To rob more people blind and blame it on others, you might want to try completing the Frame Job mission.

