Where to Find the HMS Shipwreck Cache Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are many treasures to find in Warzone 2 DMZ and one of them is the HMS shipwreck cache. This treasure is found on Ashika Island, so be sure to deploy there. DMZ is a wild place, but after pocketing the contents of the HMS shipwreck cache, you’ll be ready for anything.

Related: How to Defeat the Bombmaker in DMZ

How to Find the HMS Shipwreck Cache Location in DMZ

The HMS shipwreck cache might be one of the easiest key locations to get in DMZ. Since one of the spawn locations on Ashika Island is at Shipwreck, where this key location is, you can get the HMS shipwreck cache really easily and quickly.

Also, every spawn on Ashika Island is on the outer perimeter. This means that you can easily grab a personal watercraft and zoom over to Shipwreck. The exact location of the HMS shipwreck cache is indicated in the image below.

Once you are at Shipwreck, navigate to the south ship. Swim inside and you’ll see a cache submerged in the ship’s cargo area. Dunk your head underwater and use your key to open the cache. Also, be sure to surface for air so you don’t die.

All HMS Shipwreck Cache Loot in DMZ

The loot found in the HMS shipwreck cache is a weapon, money, ammo, valuables, and possibly a killstreak. You can bank all of this by exfiling as soon as possible, or you can put your newfound gear to good use by storming the Tsuki Castle doors.

Either way, you now know where the HMS shipwreck cache is in DMZ. Whenever you get an HMS shipwreck cache key, come back and snag your loot.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023