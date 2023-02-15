Where to find the Personal Watercraft in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0

Gamers hoping to get their hands on the new Personal Watercraft that was added to the latest season of Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seem to be running into an issue when it comes to actually finding these fun, speedy vehicles. Since Warzone 2.0 can be a bit hectic, finding where they’re hiding out can be quite challenging between hails of bullets.

Thankfully, there are a few surefire ways for players to snag one of their own, so let’s jump into the battlefield and find out what we may need to accomplish to snag one of these for our gain. Not only are they speedy and efficient, but their general size also gives gamers the perfect chance to stage a getaway when needed.

Where And How To Find Personal Watercraft In Modern Warfare 2

While gamers are dropping onto their field of choice, pop open the Tac-Map as soon as possible and start searching for the vehicle labeled PWC on your map. Players are most likely to find them near bodies of water, as they cannot be run on land, so check near docks, rivers, and bodies of water to find them. If they are not there, this means that another player likely grabbed it, so you may need to search the waters nearby to find one for yourself.

They’re quite easy to spot once you find them, so tag one on your map, and head that way quickly. Players will quickly find that the Personal Watercraft is nothing more than a Jetski, so Singles or Duos should be able to utilize them to their advantage with no issues. While they may be rather speedy, they do make a fair bit of noise, so players should ensure that they aren’t surrounded by enemies before grabbing one.

There is more than one on the map, as well, so if players do not get to one of the PWC in time, they should be able to find another one in the water someone near their location, and hopefully not across the map. They’re quick to spot on the Tac-Map, so keep your eyes peeled for a small Jetski icon before heading that way.

Alongside the addition of this new vehicle, players can also look forward to Skill Rating and Competitive Modes to put the heat under their seats. For gamers that want to show off their skills, make sure to check out the new Ranked Game Modes that will give even the best Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players a run for their money.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023