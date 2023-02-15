How Does Skill Rating (SR) Work in Modern Warfare 2

Gamers hoping to push themselves to new levels in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 may be wondering exactly how the Skill Rankings work. As they continue to play through the multiplayer portion of the game, as well as Warzone 2.0, they may find themselves feeling overwhelmed, like something went wrong.

Let’s dive into the details and find out exactly what attributes to the Skill Rankings in this game, and what players will need to work on if they’re hoping to improve it, or get put into a lower class. Here is everything you’ll need to know about this option before jumping into your next match.

How Does Skill Ranking Calculate In Modern Warfare 2

As players dig deeper into the different MW2 game modes, they may notice that players around them are suddenly much better than they were before and that they find themselves on the receiving end of a headshot quite often. That’s because their Skill Ranking may have gone up, and they’ve been placed in a new lobby of players that are on their same level.

As gamers continue playing, the game will start calculating their Skill Ranking based on a few different variables, including:

Their normal K/D Ratio per game

Individual Performance

How They Do With Team-based Modes

Kills Per Game

If they are found to be a bit too high level for their current crowd, gamers could find themselves in a much more evenly-paced matchup the next time they log in. As MW2 is constantly checking these stats to ensure that players are put into even games, players could find themselves being a bit overwhelmed as they dominated the previous round. This will change per match, so players could find themselves back in comfortable territory once again quickly.

Make sure that you’ve got the best Loadouts for your favorite guns, such as the Bryson 800, before jumping into another match to keep pushing your skills and Skill Ranking to new levels. As players start mastering the game, they may find themselves up against the best of the best, so having the best weapons in the game can help them keep themselves in the running.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023