If you’re trying to grind for camos in Modern Warfare 2, that is a hefty time commitment right there. With the various guns in the game, some will be achieved more easily than others. Some will be outright a pain in the neck to complete. Not all weapons are created the same, so if you want to know what the worst weapons in the game are in Modern Warfare 2, here they are.

The 8 Worst Weapons in Modern Warfare 2

M16

If you were to go back in time and play the game when it first came out, this would take the cake as the worst all around. However, even after some buffs, this gun is manageable. It’s still not great by any means. The M16 can actually kill at an okay rate, but it won’t be easy.

M13B

Unlocking this gun could be a bit of a tough task for many. While it’s another toy to play around with and get camos for, the reward feels lackluster. The M13B feels like a pea shooter. It feels like the Kastov 545 before it got buffed. It’s serviceable, but you better hope your enemies have a worse aim than you.

BAS-P

This gun is what you call “okay”. It gets the job done, but is leagues behind other guns like the Lachmann Sub, Fennec 45, or the FSS Hurricane. The BAS-P handles fine and it feels good to play with, but it doesn’t have the stopping power in its intended range.

MX9

This is definitely the weakest Bruen Bullpup gun. The MX9 doesn’t feel like it performs anywhere near to its assault rifle or LMG counterparts. With a cumbersome iron sight, you basically have to sacrifice an attachment slot for a better sight. Also, unlike other SMGs, this doesn’t have the stopping power to take down foes in close ranges.

If you really want to use an AUG-styled gun, use the STB 556 assault rifle or the HCR 56 LMG. The MX9 won’t get you far unless you’re in a bot lobby or if you want a challenge.

FTAC Recon

Unless you can consistently land headshots, this gun is another difficult one to use. The FTAC Recon is one of those guns that are best used in semi-auto. However, with the fast-paced nature of the game, you need to ensure all your shots land. Don’t even bother with the full auto-firing mode of this gun. That recoil will not only give your position away, but the kickback is so ridiculous that you might even miss your first shot at mid-range.

Sakin MG38

Despite being the standard issue LMG in Modern Warfare 2, the Sakin MG38 isn’t all too good. It gets the job done and it can certainly suppress opponents. However, compared to other guns in the category like the RAAL or the RPK, the Sakin just feels too “standard”. Other LMGs can do exactly what the MG38 can, but better.

PILA

Launchers have always had their niches in CoD games: blow someone up to get a cheeky kill on them or destroy a kill streak. They can be used as anti-infantry, but you can only get a few kills before running out. So, with the PILA, it can do both, but it’s way too cumbersome to make it worth your while. The only reason why you’d run it is just to level it up and get the camos for it.

If you want something that is anti-infantry and anti-killstreak, use the JOKR or RPG-7 instead.

Expedite 12

Shotguns are quite powerful in Modern Warfare 2. They aren’t what they used to be back in the 2019 reboot, but they can still pack a punch. Sadly, some are a bit on the weaker side, like the Expedite 12. It can still one-shot players at point-blank ranges, but it’s also the weakest of the four shotguns in the game.

Compared to other shotguns, the Expedite 12 feels like it has to be touching an enemy for you to actually shoot and kill them.

Will some of these weapons be buffed later down the line as Season 2 drops? Only time will tell, because we’re at a point in the game where a majority of the weapons in the game all feel good and powerful.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 3rd, 2023