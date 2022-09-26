The Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 | Attachments, Perks, and Class Setup

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is thriving with players and people have been creating their own loadouts, learning each of the maps for tactics, and fixing slight error codes when they appear such as the Puget Atlas issue. Of course, when players are playing through the game, they will be focusing on getting the best loadouts that they can so they can increase the number of kills they get through matches and how many objectives they can hold and capture. One such weapon that many have been playing with is the Sakin MG38. This guide article will take you through the best Sakin MG38 loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.

Best Sakin MG38 Loadout in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

You’ll be utilizing the gunsmith 2.0 which was one of the new additions to the franchise for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Unfortunately as of the time of writing, the ability to work with this weapon in terms of attachments in the gunsmith is not available. Due to this fact, the article will be updated in the future if that availability arrives with specific details of creating the best loadout for the Sakin MG38. In the meantime, listed below are various tips for utilizing this weapon to the best of your abilities.

This is an excellent weapon for mounting on whatever surfaces are around you to steady yourself and prepare to fire a barrage of bullets into your opponents as they slice through the air. A horizontal plane surface is great for mounting this weapon on while preparing to fire.

Locate chokepoints in the various maps and hold them off from enemies with your high rate of fire with the Sakin MG38.

When on the run with this weapon, hip-firing can be a great option when at close quarters with other enemies.

For your secondary weapon, having the overkill perk and the FTAC Recon would be a wonderful option to give you more functionality with your loadout. The recommended lethal would be a Drill Charge, ideal for throwing into crowded areas to disperse enemies out more and get kills when opponents are close to the charge. As for the tactical, we would recommend Tear Gas which will again allow you to split the enemies up and while you are mounted on a surface you can pick the enemies off as they flood out of a room or a similar area.

Best Sakin MG38 Class Setup

As aforenoted, one of the perks you will want to have equipped is the overkill perk so you can equip a weapon that will allow you more versatility in your loadout. You can equip the best FTAC Recon loadout you have for this. ‘E.O.D’, ‘Fast Hands’, and the ‘Survivor’ perk will be other excellent go to’s for the other perks you’ll need for the loadout. A Field Upgrade such as Battle Rage will assist you with getting, even more, kills in a short amount of time with the Sakin MG38.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will be released extremely soon on October 28 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC.