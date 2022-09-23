Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is currently in its beta. With the official launch of the game only a month away, Infinity Ward is working on ironing out all of the bugs and errors. This is typical of betas, but it doesn’t make it any less annoying. Here is how to fix the “Connection Failed Puget-Atlus” error code in Modern Warfare 2.

How Do You Fix Modern Warfare 2 Beta ‘Connection Failed Puget-Altus’ Error

If you are hopping into the Modern Warfare 2 beta for the first time or are a returning player, the “Puget-Atlus” error code might be new to you. Since this weekend is the last weekend to play the Modern Warfare 2 beta and it is open to all platforms all across the world, there are bound to be a few errors.

The “Connection Failed Puget-Atlus” error code appears when you are trying to launch into a match. To fix it, you need to make sure that there isn’t anything else eating up your bandwidth. Turn off any apps that are running in the background if you are on PC and if there are any other gamers in the house, tell them to take a break so you can enjoy some precious Modern Warfare 2 beta time while it lasts.

With that checked, you can also try restarting your platform, whether you are on PC or console. By restarting you console, you’ll be giving you device a clean slate to connect to your internet and hopefully not run into “Puget-Atlus” again.

After trying these fixes, if the “Connection Failed Puget-Atlus” error still persists, it is sadly only a problem that Activision can fix. You can check if the Modern Warfare 2 servers are down or you can try your best to enjoy the Modern Warfare 2 beta and then wait a month for the full release.

For more Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 news and guides, visit our Modern Warfare 2 page.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 will release on October 27, 2022, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC.