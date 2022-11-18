Best STB 556 Aug Warzone 2 Loadout: Attachments and Class Setup

Assault Rifles are always a good choice in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. While some are better than others, players can improve them all with the right loadout and class setup. The STB 556 is on the higher end of assault rifles regarding damage output, and there are ways to improve its stats with the right attachments. This guide will provide the best loadout for the STB 556 and a recommended secondary weapon to help you escape challenging situations.

STB 556 Best Loadout and Class Setup

The STB 556 is arguably the most diverse of all the assault rifles available in the game and has good stats. These attachments are meant to improve all aspects of the gun that are already good by default. Every stat is essential in a competitive shooter like Warzone, so even a minor increase is critical to surviving the battle.

Attachments

Muzzle: Harbinger D20

Harbinger D20 Barrel: 24.4″ Bruen S-620

24.4″ Bruen S-620 Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Comb: Bruen TS-30 Comb

Bruen TS-30 Comb Optic: SZ Holotherm

It is always nice to have a silencer on your gun to help mask your location from the opposing team. The Harbinger D20 does just that but also improves the range and bullet velocity of the weapon while lowering the recoil altogether. Pair this with the 24.4″ Bruen S-620 barrel, and you are good to go with an even higher range and bullet velocity. To stabilize the gun with these attachments, players should add the FTAC Ripper 56, lowering the recoil and improving aiming stability for those long-range shots.

Add on the SZ Optic, and you will have a crystal clear vision for those players who tend to blend into the battlefield. Out of testing all the attachments, this Optic improves the visibility the best, and if you are a PC player, improving your in-game settings can make it even more precise.

Secondary Weapon

For an Assault Rifle, you want help to cover the long-range game. Pairing the STB 556 with a Sniper Rifle or a Marksman Rifle is recommended. Check out our ranked tier list for the best Sniper and Marksman Rifles, and pick out what you deem the best fit. Our recommendation, though, is to go with the Victus XMR! The right loadout for this gun will make you a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield.

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 is free to play now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

This article was updated on November 18th, 2022