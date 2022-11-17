Best BAS-P SMG Loadout in Warzone 2: Attachments and Class Setup

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is officially out and along with its release came a brand new battle pass for players to dive into. There are tons of content to unlock, including new guns, operators, cosmetics, and more. One of the new guns available is the BAS-P Submachine gun, which has excellent accuracy by default and provides substantial damage output for the battlefield. Even though it is ideal without attachments, having the proper loadout will make this gun better across the board regarding its stats. Follow this guide for the perfect loadout, and you’ll be a force to be reckoned with.

BAS-P Best Loadout and Class Setup

Like the FSS Hurricane, this loadout’s goal is to increase the BAS-P bullet velocity and range. Not only that, but it will also increase accuracy and recoil control, making aiming far easier than initially. Keep reading to find out what we recommend for a secondary weapon that compliments this loadout.

Attachments

Barrel : 10.5″ Bruen Typhon

: 10.5″ Bruen Typhon Laser : VLK LZR 7MW

: VLK LZR 7MW Magazine : 50-Round Drum

: 50-Round Drum Rear Grip : D37 Grip

: D37 Grip Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

Since Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 is such a large map, having a range with any gun you choose is crucial. The 10.5″ Bruen Typhon barrel is a great go-to for helping with bullet velocity, increasing range, and making it easier to take out opponents from a distance. The FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel pairs nicely with the Bruen, increasing your accuracy over a considerable distance by improving stability and recoil. For the icing on the cake regarding accuracy and range, the grip here will boost your recoil control.

VLK LZR 7MW laser boosts your sprint to fire and aim down-sight speed, making you a quick player that is hard to take down. Having this laser attached allows you to play more aggressively. If you are not a fan of lasers, considering opposing players can see them, feel free to try other options that help with ADS.

Now for the 50-round drum, it is obvious what this is meant to help with. You want more bullets at your disposal during a competitive shooter like Warzone 2, and this grip increases your magazine tremendously. The increased bullet capacity will allow you to clear rooms without reloading repeatedly.

Secondary Weapon

Even though the BAS-P is good at range, it is tough to cover the whole area of Al Mizrah. It is best to pair the SMG with a Sniper Rifle or Marksman Rifle, preferably the SP-R 208, to help cover the gap when you see an opponent far away in your sights. The good news is we have a tier list of the best Sniper and Marksman Rifles on our site, so feel free to check that out!

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022