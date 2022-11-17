Unlocking The M13B Has Been Annoying According to Modern Warfare 2 Players

Some players have a great time when grinding to unlock the weapon that, for many players, will help them get the upper hand in their next matches. According to Many Modern Warfare 2 players unlocking the M13B has been everything but pleasant, and sadly this statement is not coming from a couple of players.

On November 17, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit shared its frustration about unlocking one of the new weapons featured in Modern Warfare 2’s Season One. According to the Reddit user, after unlocking the M13B, they will never play the DMZ mode again, and many users have agreed with the same statement.

The Reddit post has received a lot of feedback from the Modern Warfare 2 community, and other posts have touched on the same topic. It looks like Modern Warfare 2 players are everything but happy about being forced to play the new DMZ game mode that offers a similar experience to other extraction shooters like Marauders and Escape from Tarkov.

Most players were excited about Warzone 2’s release, and it quickly showed when thousands of players started preloading the game on Steam and other game stores. Although some players were excited about the DMZ game mode, many players were disappointed about the game mode when they found out how different it is compared to Escape from Tarkov.

It looks like this is the way for Modern Warfare 2’s developers to motivate players to test the new game mode, and it is not working out the way most people would think. Warzone 2 and DMZ were released not too long ago, so there is a lot of time to improve the experience and make it better for the next wave of players that come in the next months or years.

The DMZ game mode offers players an environment where they are forced to look for weapons and loot to earn income and access better equipment and options the next time they go into the game mode. If you still do not know how to unlock the M13B, please read our guide and start leveling up this new assault rifle.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 17th, 2022