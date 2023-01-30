Modern Warfare 2‘s catalog of shotguns is everything but extensive. The developers decided to give players only a handful of shotguns to try, but that is not bad when shotguns like the Expedite 12 and the Bryson 890 are in the hands of proficient players in close-quarter maps like Asilo and Mercado Las Almas. So get ready to use the best Expedite 12 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

The Best Expedite 12 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The Expedite 12 is the only semi-auto shotgun in the game, and it allows players to dispatch many enemies without waiting for the player to put another shell in the chamber. Its ability to deal with many enemies quickly makes it a must-have in close-quarter maps where quick reaction times and accuracy matter.

For Muzzles, players need to equip the Bryson Choke. This choke is one of the best options when players want to improve the shotgun’s pellet spread and hit those low-health players that are a little bit too far for a shotgun. This attachment will give players a better chance of finishing opponents when they are about to escape. The Bryson Choke improves the gun’s pellet spread at the expense of aim-down sight and recoil steadiness, but this will not affect the players’ experience as this is a shotgun build, not a sniper one.

For Lasers, players must use the Point- G3P 04. This laser improves the weapon’s hip recoil control, accuracy, and sprint-to-fire speed, improving the chances of landing a one-hit kill with the shotgun and being ready faster when transitioning from running to shooting enemy players.

For stocks, players should use the Resonance Stock Collapsed. This stock will improve the Expedite 12’s aim down sight, sprint to fire, and movement speed, besides its hip recoil control, at the expense of worse flinch resistance, aiming stability, and recoil control. We are not going to be aiming down sights with this shotgun, so most of these downsides will not affect our playstyle.

For Bolts, players will use the Expedite L-Bolt. A great option that allows players to shoot faster at the expense of recoil control. This attachment will allow players to dispatch enemies faster, improving their chances of survival.

For Under barrels, players will use the VX Pineapple. This under barrel grip will help with the gun’s hip fire accuracy and recoil besides its aim walking steadiness at the expense of some aim down sight and hip walking speed.

If you have been following our Expedite 12 loadout your build should have the following attachments:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Stock: Resonance Stock Collapsed

Bolt: Expedite L-Bolt

Under barrel: VX Pineapple

A shotgun like the Expedite 12 cannot excel at all ranges, and this is why players need to equip a secondary weapon that fills the need for medium to long-range engagements. Using an M4 or Kastov-74u build could be the thing that players need to start decimating in their next matches.

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players should consider equipping Smoke and Frag grenades. Both grenades are great for any combat, so players should find them useful in their next matches.

Perks

For Basic perks, players should use Double Time and Scavenger. The former allows players to move while crouched faster and doubles the duration of the tactical sprint, while Scavenger lets players retrieve ammo from dead players.

For Bonus and Ultimate perks, players should consider using Resupply and Ghost. The Smoke grenades will be more than useful when players need to cross large sections of the map. Resupply will come in handy, while Ghost will make players more stealthy, allowing them to flank the enemy team and get as many kills as possible.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, players must use Dead Silence. This field upgrade is one of the most used by players, and it’s for a good reason. Dead Silence allows players to move without making a single sound.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 30th, 2023