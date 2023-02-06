Most Call of Duty players stay away from shotguns in their play sessions, but a small minority embraces the fun and chaos a nice shotgun build can bring to a match and this is why we are bringing you the best Bryson 800 loadout in Modern Warfare 2. So get ready to start decimating all your enemies in your next encounters.

The Best Bryson 800 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

To assure players will get the best experience while using this shotgun, they must follow the best Bryson 800 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2 that has the following attachments:

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Bryson Choke Barrel: 29.5″ Rifled Barrel

29.5″ Rifled Barrel Laser: Point-G3P 04

Point-G3P 04 Stock: Sawed Off Mod

Sawed Off Mod Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision 40

This Bryson 800 loadout focuses on achieving a tighter pellet spread, allowing players to shoot at their enemies without aiming down sight. To achieve this, players will equip the 29.5 ” Rifled Barrel. This barrel increases the gun’s damage range and bullet velocity, and it improves the pellet spread of the shotgun at the expense of aim-down sight speed.

For the muzzle, players will use the Bryson Choke. This choke improves the weapon’s pellet spread, making it tighter at the cost of aim-down sight speed and recoil steadiness.

For Lasers, players will choose Point-G3P 04. This laser further improves the hip fire accuracy, besides its recoil control and sprint-to-fire speed, at the expense of being more visible while going through the map.

For stocks, players must equip the Sawed-Off Mod. This stock option improves everything related to speed at the cost of recoil control, aiming stability, and flinch resistance.

For under-barrel attachments, players must use the Lockgrip Precision-40. This under-barrel will improve the shotgun’s hip fire accuracy, aim-walking steadiness, and recoil steadiness at the expense of some aim-down-sight speed.

This loadout will make you unstoppable in your next matches, but you will need to consider equipping a secondary weapon that helps you at dealing with enemies at longer ranges, so consider equipping the Overkill perk or a pistol like the .50 DGS or the Basilisk.

For Tactical and Lethal equipment, players should consider using the Stunt and Frag grenade combo. This is one of the most versatile combinations in Modern Warfare 2, so players should be fine when using them.

Best Perks to Use With Bryson 800

For base perks, players will pick Scavenger and Overkill. The former allows players to resupply their ammo from dead players, and Overkill will let players equip a second primary weapon.

For Bonus and Ultimate Perks, players will equip Fast Hands and Quick Fix. Fast Hands allows players to use, reload and switch weapons faster, while Quick Fix makes players trigger health regeneration after getting a kill, allowing them to take on multiple enemies without needing to run away from their enemies.

For Field Upgrades, we recommend players use Dead Silence. This field upgrade will allow them to move quickly and silently around the map, helping them flank enemy players.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023