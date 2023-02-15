All Competitive Ranks in Modern Warfare 2 Explained

Leveling up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most important things that players can do. Not only will they unlock new weapons and tons of XP, but having the chance to show off to your friends is quite important, as well.
But, which ranks are available for gamers to earn, and what do they need to do to make this happen? Let’s dive into the Warzone and find out what players need to accomplish to unlock these special ranks, as well as what they may be able to unlock when they get to them finally.
All Competitive Ranks In Modern Warfare 2
Now that Ranked Mode is finally in the proper shape, gamers are jumping in droves to showcase their true power when it comes to this particular game option. For those that are ready to jump in and find out if they’ve got the right stuff, here are all of the Ranks available in Ranked Gameplay for MW2. Players will need to buff their Skill Ranking before earning these extra bits of flair.
|Skill Division
|SR Requirements
|Bronze
|0 to 899 SR
|Silver
|900 to 2,099 SR
|Gold
|2,100 to 3,599 SR
|Platinum
|3,600 to 5,399 SR
|Diamond
|5,400 to 7,499 SR
|Crimson
|7,500 to 9,999 SR
|Iridescent
|10,000 SR
All Ranks And Rewards In Modern Warfare 2
As players continue racking up kills and win on the battlefield, they’ll have the ability to Rank Up, giving them not only some bragging rights but also some new items that they’ll be able to use on the field. Here are all of the ranks currently available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.
|Rank Name
|XP Required
|Rewards
|Private 1
|0
|Emblems, Grenadier Class, First Recon Class, Overwatch Class, Titles
|Private 2
|500
|Scout Sniper Class
|Private 3
|1,700
|Riot Control Class
|Private First Class 1
|3,600
|Create-A-Class, Weapons, Perks
|Private First Class 2
|6,200
|Challenges, Perks, Equipment
|Private First Class 3
|9,500
|Painkiller
|Specialist 1
|13,500
|Throwing Knife
|Specialist 2
|18,200
|SCAR-H
|Specialist 3
|23,600
|Hardline
|Corporal 1
|29,700
|Killstreak Unlock
|Corporal 2
|36,500
|Tactical Insertion
|Corporal 3
|44,300
|Vector
|Staff Sergeant 1
|85,500
|MG4
|Staff Sergeant 2
|98,300
|Scrambler
|Staff Sergeant 3
|112,100
|AA-12
|Sergeant First Class 1
|126,900
|Blast Shield
|Sergeant First Class 2
|142,700
|TAR-21
|Sergeant First Class 3
|159,500
|Bling
|Master Sergeant 1
|177,300
|G18
|Master Sergeant 2
|196,100
|Killstreak Unlock
|Master Sergeant 3
|215,900
|P90
|First Sergeant 1
|236,700
|Cold Blooded
|First Sergeant 2
|258,500
|.44 Magnum
|First Sergeant 3
|281,300
|Martyrdom
|Sergeant Major 1
|305,100
|FAL
|Sergeant Major 2
|329,900
|Ninja
|Sergeant Major 3
|355,700
|Stinger
|Command Sergeant Major 1
|382,700
|Claymore
|Command Sergeant Major 2
|410,900
|AUG HBAR
|Command Sergeant Major 3
|440,300
|Danger Close
|2nd Lieutenant 1
|470,900
|Striker
|2nd Lieutenant 2
|502,700
|Killstreak Unlock
|2nd Lieutenant 3
|535,700
|WA2000
|1st Lieutenant 1
|569,900
|SitRep
|1st Lieutenant 2
|605,300
|M92 Raffical
|1st Lieutenant 3
|641,900
|Final Stand
|Captain 1
|679,700
|M16A4
|Captain 2
|718,700
|Last Stand
|Captain 3
|758,900
|Ranger
|Major 1
|800,300
|C4
|Major 2
|842,900
|Mini Uzi
|Major 3
|886,700
|One Man Army
|Lieutenant Colonel 1
|931,700
|M9
|Lieutenant Colonel 2
|977,900
|Killstreak
|Lieutenant Colonel 3
|1,025,300
|ACR
|Lieutenant Colonel 4
|1,079,900
|None
|Colonel 1
|1,123,700
|Javelin
|Colonel 2
|1,175,000
|Killstreak
|Colonel 3
|1,227,800
|M240
|Colonel 4
|1,282,100
|None
|Brigadier General 1
|1,337,900
|M1014
|Brigadier General 2
|1,395,200
|None
|Brigadier General 3
|1,454,000
|Killstreak unlock, M21EBR
|Brigadier General 4
|1,514,300
|None
|Major General 1
|1,576,100
|TMP
|Major General 2
|1,639,400
|Killstreak
|Major General 3
|1,704,200
|F2000
|Major General 4
|1,770,500
|None
|Lieutenant General 1
|1,838,300
|Desert Eagle
|Lieutenant General 2
|1,907,600
|Killstreak
|Lieutenant General 3
|1,978,400
|Intimidation Challenges
|Lieutenant General 4
|2,050,700
|RPG-7
|General 1
|2,124,500
|Killstreak
|General 2
|2,199,800
|Model 1887
|General 3
|2,276,600
|Killstreak
|General 4
|2,354,900
|Killstreak
|Commander
|2,434,700
|AK-47
With so many different modes to play, gamers will have plenty to look forward to in the newest season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Making sure you have the best load-outs for your favorite guns before jumping into the battle is key, especially if you’re planning on mastering the best ammo types available in the game. It’s going to take more than an itchy trigger finger to blast up the leaderboards this time around.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.
- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023