All Competitive Ranks in Modern Warfare 2 Explained

Leveling up in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most important things that players can do. Not only will they unlock new weapons and tons of XP, but having the chance to show off to your friends is quite important, as well.

But, which ranks are available for gamers to earn, and what do they need to do to make this happen? Let’s dive into the Warzone and find out what players need to accomplish to unlock these special ranks, as well as what they may be able to unlock when they get to them finally.

All Competitive Ranks In Modern Warfare 2

Now that Ranked Mode is finally in the proper shape, gamers are jumping in droves to showcase their true power when it comes to this particular game option. For those that are ready to jump in and find out if they’ve got the right stuff, here are all of the Ranks available in Ranked Gameplay for MW2. Players will need to buff their Skill Ranking before earning these extra bits of flair.

Skill Division SR Requirements Bronze 0 to 899 SR Silver 900 to 2,099 SR Gold 2,100 to 3,599 SR Platinum 3,600 to 5,399 SR Diamond 5,400 to 7,499 SR Crimson 7,500 to 9,999 SR Iridescent 10,000 SR

All Ranks And Rewards In Modern Warfare 2

As players continue racking up kills and win on the battlefield, they’ll have the ability to Rank Up, giving them not only some bragging rights but also some new items that they’ll be able to use on the field. Here are all of the ranks currently available in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Rank Name XP Required Rewards Private 1 0 Emblems, Grenadier Class, First Recon Class, Overwatch Class, Titles Private 2 500 Scout Sniper Class Private 3 1,700 Riot Control Class Private First Class 1 3,600 Create-A-Class, Weapons, Perks Private First Class 2 6,200 Challenges, Perks, Equipment Private First Class 3 9,500 Painkiller Specialist 1 13,500 Throwing Knife Specialist 2 18,200 SCAR-H Specialist 3 23,600 Hardline Corporal 1 29,700 Killstreak Unlock Corporal 2 36,500 Tactical Insertion Corporal 3 44,300 Vector Staff Sergeant 1 85,500 MG4 Staff Sergeant 2 98,300 Scrambler Staff Sergeant 3 112,100 AA-12 Sergeant First Class 1 126,900 Blast Shield Sergeant First Class 2 142,700 TAR-21 Sergeant First Class 3 159,500 Bling Master Sergeant 1 177,300 G18 Master Sergeant 2 196,100 Killstreak Unlock Master Sergeant 3 215,900 P90 First Sergeant 1 236,700 Cold Blooded First Sergeant 2 258,500 .44 Magnum First Sergeant 3 281,300 Martyrdom Sergeant Major 1 305,100 FAL Sergeant Major 2 329,900 Ninja Sergeant Major 3 355,700 Stinger Command Sergeant Major 1 382,700 Claymore Command Sergeant Major 2 410,900 AUG HBAR Command Sergeant Major 3 440,300 Danger Close 2nd Lieutenant 1 470,900 Striker 2nd Lieutenant 2 502,700 Killstreak Unlock 2nd Lieutenant 3 535,700 WA2000 1st Lieutenant 1 569,900 SitRep 1st Lieutenant 2 605,300 M92 Raffical 1st Lieutenant 3 641,900 Final Stand Captain 1 679,700 M16A4 Captain 2 718,700 Last Stand Captain 3 758,900 Ranger Major 1 800,300 C4 Major 2 842,900 Mini Uzi Major 3 886,700 One Man Army Lieutenant Colonel 1 931,700 M9 Lieutenant Colonel 2 977,900 Killstreak Lieutenant Colonel 3 1,025,300 ACR Lieutenant Colonel 4 1,079,900 None Colonel 1 1,123,700 Javelin Colonel 2 1,175,000 Killstreak Colonel 3 1,227,800 M240 Colonel 4 1,282,100 None Brigadier General 1 1,337,900 M1014 Brigadier General 2 1,395,200 None Brigadier General 3 1,454,000 Killstreak unlock, M21EBR Brigadier General 4 1,514,300 None Major General 1 1,576,100 TMP Major General 2 1,639,400 Killstreak Major General 3 1,704,200 F2000 Major General 4 1,770,500 None Lieutenant General 1 1,838,300 Desert Eagle Lieutenant General 2 1,907,600 Killstreak Lieutenant General 3 1,978,400 Intimidation Challenges Lieutenant General 4 2,050,700 RPG-7 General 1 2,124,500 Killstreak General 2 2,199,800 Model 1887 General 3 2,276,600 Killstreak General 4 2,354,900 Killstreak Commander 2,434,700 AK-47

With so many different modes to play, gamers will have plenty to look forward to in the newest season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Making sure you have the best load-outs for your favorite guns before jumping into the battle is key, especially if you’re planning on mastering the best ammo types available in the game. It’s going to take more than an itchy trigger finger to blast up the leaderboards this time around.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023