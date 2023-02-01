COD Modern Warfare 2 Season 2: Start Time, Early Patch Notes, Roadmap, and More

Modern Warfare 2 Season one will end shortly, but that does not mean developers will stop creating content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. The developers have already hinted and made posts about all the new stuff coming to Modern Warfare 2. In this article, we will show you all the information about Modern Warfare 2 season 2, so get ready to find out what is coming.

When is Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Coming?

Sadly Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 was expected to come on February 1, but the developers decided to delay its release to focus on delivering a better experience. Modern Warfare 2’s next season will release on February 15, a couple of weeks later than players expected.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Roadmap

Modern Warfare 2’s developers have not released an official roadmap yet, but they have been active on their social media handles, sharing what is to come in Modern Warfare 2’s new season. According to the official Call of Duty account, Modern Warfare 2 season 2 will feature ranked and hardcore. Pleasing thousands of players eager to experience both of these game modes since its release in 2022.

Besides these new additions, Modern Warfare 2’s new season will also feature two new multiplayer maps, something many Calls of Duty fans are demanding since the release of season one and season one reloaded. On top of that, the developers plan to release five new weapons when the season starts. So far, they have not shown the new weapons, but a while ago, some leakers found some files regarding new weapons coming to the game. According to the leakers, the Crossbow and Vepr-12 shotgun.

Sometimes leakers are wrong about this type of content, but many players believe them as they have been right in previous leaks.

Weapon and Perk Balancing

According to a recent article on the official Call of Duty website. Call of Duty’s new season will come with a few tweaks to weapons and perks. According to the blog, after hearing players’ feedback, the developers decided to decrease the cost of ultimate and bonus perks. In season two, bonus perks will cost 50% less and ultimate perks will cost 25% less in comparing to season one, allowing players to access perks faster. When it comes to weapons, the developers stated season two brings many weapon balance changes.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023