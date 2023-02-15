All Competitive Game Modes and Maps in Modern Warfare 2

Gamers hoping to showcase their skills to their opponents will be happy to know that Ranked Play has finally been properly enabled in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. As gamers jump into their favorite first-person shooter to earn some Skill Rating increases, they be may be wondering what kind of modes they’ll have available.

Fret not, soldier. We’ve got you covered. Find out which maps and game modes are available to jump into as you try and earn your stripes with the new competitive ranks. Here is everything you’ll need to know before loading up and making your way onto the battlefield.

All Competitive Play Game Modes in MW2

As gamers get ready to boot into the newest season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, knowing which game modes will be available to play through is important. As it just launched, there are only 3 different modes available currently:

Hardpoint

Search & Destroy

Control

Once players have become masters of these modes, they’ll just need to continue pushing toward higher Skill Rankings, and wait for new game modes to become available. It is not confirmed if any new game modes will be added during Season 2.

All Competitive Play Maps In MW2

While there may only be a few game modes to jump into, players will have a few more maps to choose from, with each mode having a specific rotation. Players will find all of those below:

Search & Destroy Al Bagra Fortress Breenbergh Hotel El Asilo Embassy Mercado Las Almas

Control Al Bagra Fortress Breenbergh Hotel El Asilo

Hardpoint Al Bagra Fortress Breenbergh Hotel Embassy Mercado Las Almas Zarqwa Hydroelectric



While there may be a few repeats, players will get some extras in the Hardpoint and Search & Destroy modes, so things shouldn’t feel too stale after playing through them all. Gamers will need to get their best weapons and ammo types ready before jumping into the action, but it seems that Season 2 has plenty to offer for gamers of all types.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 15th, 2023