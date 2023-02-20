Where to Find and Kill Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you have unlocked the Crown missions in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll get a mission called Non-Discriminatory. This mission requires you to eliminate eight Al-Qatala soldiers and five Shadow Company soldiers in one DMZ deployment. Here’s how to do it.

How to Kill Shadow Company Soldiers in Warzone 2 DMZ

Al-Qatala soldiers are the many enemies you’ll find and kill on Al Mazrah. Shadow Company soldiers are the many enemies you’ll find and kill on Ashika Island. The problem is, you need to kill eight Al-Qatala soldiers and five Shadow Company soldiers in one deployment, so you can’t island hop.

The only way to complete this mission is to deploy to Al Mazrah. Once you are there, you’ll easily find and eliminate eight Al-Qatala soldiers. The hard part is finding and killing five Shadow Company soldiers.

The easiest place to find Shadow Company soldiers is at the Sattiq Cave Complex POI. You can find them near the Crash Site Weapons Case and, more specifically, by the crashed airplane. The Shadow Company soldiers are identified by looking for soldiers dressed in black armor and who speak English.

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of where you can find Shadow Company soldiers, as well as the Weapons Repair Kit. You’ll need to be careful as the Shadow Company soldiers can be overwhelmingly powerful.

Once you have eliminated at least five Shadow Company soldiers and eight Al-Qatala soldiers in one deployment, be sure to exfil as soon as possible. Of course, you can linger around to complete other missions, but to make sure you complete Non-Discriminatory, exfil.

Once you have completed the Non-Discriminatory Crown mission, you’ll get the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House key as a reward. You can find it easily with our guide in your next deployment or continue to complete more missions.

- This article was updated on February 20th, 2023