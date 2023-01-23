Where to Find the Weapons Repair Kit Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

So, you’re on a quest to discover the Weapons Repair Kit in Warzone 2 DMZ. Much like the Downtown Post Office key, the Weapons Repair Kit key can be a tricky one to find. Luckily, you have us. Here’s how to find the Weapons Repair Kit key and where the lock location is in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Find the Weapons Repair Kit Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Like every other key in Warzone 2 DMZ, there is no consistent way to get a Weapons Repair Kit key. For better or for worse, keys in Warzone 2 DMZ are completely random.

The only way to get keys in Warzone 2 DMZ is to loot. You can loot weapon caches, high-value targets, or regular mercenaries to get a chance to pick up a key. Once you have a specific key, you’ll see a coordinator on the map when you look at it in your inventory. Since this isn’t that helpful, here is exactly where you can find the Weapons Repair Kit location in Al Mazrah.

Where is the Weapons Repair Kit Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

As you can see in the image above, the location for the Weapons Repair Kit in Warzone 2 DMZ is in the Sattiq Cave Complex. Very close to where you can find the Sattiq Poppy Farmer House, you’ll see a cave opening at the northwest section of this area.

There are many heavily armed enemies guarding the cave entrance and there is often an exfil location there, so be careful. Once you’ve cleared the area of enemies, continue on the right side into the cave. There will be armored guards and mercs with riot shields here, so bring grenades.

Once the area is clear, you’ll clearly see the Weapons Repair Kit sitting on a desk in the middle of the first room on the right of the cave. You can unlock it and loot its contents if you have the key. If you don’t you can loot all of the surrounding weapon crates.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 23rd, 2023