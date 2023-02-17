Warzone 2 DMZ Lost Room 403 Key: Location, Loot, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While all keys are acquired at random, one of the first Ashika Island keys you might stumble upon in Warzone 2 DMZ is the Lost Room 403. Like all keys, finding Lost Room 403 can be very difficult if you don’t know where to look in DMZ. Luckily, you have us.

How to Find Lost Room 403 Location in DMZ

Lost Room 403 is found in a building between Town Center and Beach Club and next to City Hall. In the image below, you’ll see the exact building that Lost Room 403 is located in.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Sometimes, this building is a stronghold, and other times it isn’t. Come with a stronghold keycard just in case it is a stronghold, and enter through the ground floor doors. Clear out the enemies here and head over to the north side of the building.

You’ll see an elevator shaft here. Just like you do in the Muddy Waters mission, take the lift cables up to the second floor. Once you are here, head down the hallway.

On the left side of the hallway, you’ll see Lost Room 403. Use your key to open the door and secure the loot within.

All Lost Room 403 Loot in DMZ

Lost Room 403 has a lot of loot in it. You’ll find weapon caches, piles of cash, and many valuables scattered around the room.

If you want to maximize your haul, make sure to bring a friend or two or carry a large backpack so you can score all of the weapons, cash, and valuables and get out of there.

You can risk it and go for the Tsuki Castle weapons locker, or you can leave with what you have and bank some great contraband weapons along with a lot of cash that’ll turn into XP.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023