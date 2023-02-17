Warzone 2.0 DMZ Tsuki Castle Weapons Locker Key: Location, Loot, and More

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Ashika Island is the new map in Warzone 2 DMZ and one of the most frequent keys you may get is the Tsuki Castle weapons locker key. There are many keys and key locations to find in Warzone 2 DMZ, but this guide will help you find the Tsuki Castle weapons locker.

How to Find the Tsuki Castle Weapons Locker Location in DMZ

Unsurprisingly, to get to the Tsuki Castle weapons locker, you need to get to Tsuki Castle. If you’ve deployed to Ashika Island, you know where the Tsuki Castle is. Tsuki Castle is found at the center of the map and is unique because it boasts Japanese architecture and very few enemies.

The Tsuki Castle weapons locker is inside the main Tsuki Castle, but the problem is that it is locked. To unlock the Tsuki Castle doors, follow our guide. The short of it is you need to destroy the roaming robot, interact with it, and then, you’ll be able to open the Tsuki Castle.

There are dozens of highly armored enemies inside the Tsuki Castle who all protect the Bombmaker. To get to the Tsuki Castle weapons locker, you’ll need to survive past the enemies.

Once you’ve cleared out the enemies, the Tsuki Castle weapons locker is found in the northwest section. If you enter the Tsuki Castle from the main doors, turn right and continue forward and to the right. In the back of the last room, you’ll see the Tsuki Castle weapons locker.

All Tsuki Castle Weapons Locker Loot in DMZ

You’ll see that the Tsuki Castle weapons locker is separated into three different lockers. You’ll find a lot of guns, cash, and gear in the lockers.

Be sure to bring a large backpack or some squadmates so you can all snag the weapons and leave the Tsuki estate with nothing. When you are ready, exfil with your loot and you’ll secure the newfound contraband weapons.

- This article was updated on February 17th, 2023