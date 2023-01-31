Call of Duty players worldwide enjoy the quick sniping action the franchise has offered since its first titles many years ago. Many players prefer the fast action and high-risk gameplay style quick scoping offers, and in Modern Warfare 2, players can still accomplish that. In Modern Warfare 2, players have lots of options when it comes to precision rifles, and the SP-X 80 is one of the best options out there, so get ready to equip the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

The Best SP-X 80 Loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The SP-X 80 is one of the few options in Modern Warfare 2 that allows players to move and aim quicker than the rest. Sniper rifles like the Victus XMR and the MCPR-300 are great for long-range encounters, and their slow aim-down sight speeds do not hinder players’ experience as much. With this loadout, we will show players how you can start dominating their next matches with the best SP-X 80 loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

For muzzles, players will use the FTAC Reaper. Even though the SP-X 80 does not have the best damage at longer ranges, the FTAC Reaper improves the weapon’s bullet velocity, damage range, and sound suppression at the cost of some aiming stability, aim down sight and aim walking speed.

For lasers, players must use the FSS OLE-V Laser. This laser improves the SP-X 80’s aiming stability, aim-down sight, and sprint-to-fire speed at the cost of being more visible because of the red laser sight that activates when aiming down the weapon’s scope.

For Stocks, players will use the PVZ-890 Tac Stock. This stock will improve the weapon’s aim down sight, crouch movement, and sprint speed at the cost of some recoil control. Recoil is not something players should worry about when dealing with a sniper rifle, as they will not be shooting round after round. There is a small pause between shots that, in most cases, is good enough to track enemy players.

For rear grips, players should use the Schlager Match Grip. This grip helps with the gun’s sprint to fire and aim down sight speed at the cost of some recoil control. The Schlager Match grip and the former attachment will help with the SP-X 80’s slow aim-down sight speed, helping players when they need to aim quickly at new targets.

For bolts, players must equip the FSS ST87 Bolt. This bolt improves the rechambering speed of the sniper rifle, improving its fire rate and damage capabilities. Bolt action rifles can be a tricky weapon to master, and most of them have a slow fire rate that, in some cases, are not fast enough to deal follow-up shots on hurt enemies that need a second or third shot to get the kill.

If you have followed our guide closely, this is how your SP-X 80 build should have:

Muzzle: FTAC Reaper

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Stock: PVZ-890 TAC Stock

Rear grips: SCHLAGER Match Grip

Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

The SP-X can be a fierce weapon, but as with any sniper rifle, it is not the best option when players need to deal with enemies in close quarters, missing a single shot can mean death when wielding a sniper rifle, so players should consider using a reliable secondary as the P890 or the X12. If they do not want to use a pistol, they can also equip a second primary weapon using the Overkill perk.

For tactical and lethal equipment, players should equip the Stunt and Frag grenade combo. These grenades are great in almost any situation, so chances are you will find their use on the battlefield.

Perks

For Base Perks, players should consider using the Double Time and Scavenger combo. The former improves the player’s mobility, while Scanvenger allows them to pick up ammo from dead players.

For Bonus and Ultimate Perks, players must equip Focus and High Alert. The former reduces players’ flinch and extends hold-breath duration, while High Alert gives players a visual queue when an enemy player is looking at them, giving them a chance to hide or escape from their enemies before they kill them.

Field Upgrades

For Field Upgrades, players can go for the Trophy System or Suppression Mine. The former gives players a defense system that destroys some types of equipment and projectiles, keeping players safe when the enemy team decides to throw all their grenades at one spot.

The Suppression Mine emits a sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows down their movement, giving players a better chance to take them down before they attack them.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023