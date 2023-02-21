Warzone 2 DMZ Train Tracks Mission Guide: How to Navigate Onto the Cargo Train

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Trains Tracks is the final tier two White Lotus mission in Warzone 2 DMZ and it is required to unlock Black Mous faction missions. It is a difficult mission to complete, so bring your revive pistol and get ready for a long DMZ mission. This one is literally off the rails.

How to Take Nine Tracking Devices From the Dead Drop in Al Bagra Fortress in DMZ

The first part of the Train Tracks mission isn’t too bad. All you need to do is get to the Al Bagra Fortress dead drop and grab the nine tracking devices there.

The Al Bagra Fortress dead drop location can be found in the image below. It is in the alleyway, is a white dumpster, and is tucked against the corner of the building on the north.

The easiest way to get here without having to eliminate many guards and alert everyone around is to swim to the southeast side of Al Bagra Fortress and scale the mountain up to the road. You will have to eliminate some enemies, but open the dead drop as soon as possible, grab the nine tracking devices inside, and get out of there.

How to Navigate Onto the Cargo Train in the Same Deployment in DMZ

There are two cargo trains on Al Mazrah in DMZ Season 2, and the one you need to get on is the cargo train. This train is slower and doesn’t have any passenger cars as the other train does. Also, the cargo train usually goes in a counter-clockwise direction around the map whereas the passenger train goes in a clockwise direction.

You can easily jump onto the cargo train since it has many open doors. Get close to a door and jump into it. Once you are on it, you’ve completed the second objective. Just be careful of NPCs and enemy squads nearby as they will want you dead.

How to Plant Five Trackers on the Cargo Containers on the Train in DMZ

The last part of the Train Tracks mission is to place at least five trackers on the cargo containers which are located on the train. The cargo containers are the stacks of brown boxes you’ll find throughout the train.

Navigate up and down the train by using the open sky windows in each train car. Simply walk up to any brown cargo container and interact with it. By doing that, you’ll place the tracker from your backpack to the cargo.

If you do that five times, you will finish this objective and finish the Train Tracks mission in DMZ. Nice job! You are one step closer to unlocking the Black Mous missions.

