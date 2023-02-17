How to Find the City Hall Hideout Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ‘s Ashika Island has many secrets and one of them is knowing how to get into the City Hall hideout. Though you may know where the car crash site is in the Break Check mission, only the hardcore DMZ players know how to get into City Hall.

How to Get the City Hall Hideout Key in DMZ

All keys, including the City Hall hideout key, are acquired at random in DMZ. This means that there is no guaranteed way to get a City Hall hideout key. However, there are a few spots where you might get luckier than normal.

The two places where I’ve found a City Hall hideout key are near the Ashika Island intel which is found in the Waterways when doing the Muddy Waters mission and in Lost Room 403, which is only accessible with a key.

Though these aren’t the only two locations where you can find a City Hall hideout key, the odds of you finding one here in the duffel bags and caches seems higher. My hypothesis is that City Hall hideout keys can be found in hard-to-reach places like locked rooms and heavily guarded areas like Waterways.

Where is the City Hall Hideout Located in DMZ?

Once you are in possession of a City Hall hideout key, you need to know where City Hall is. City Hall is the long building between Beach Club and Town Center.

There are many doors you can use to enter the City Hall hideout, but all of them are located on the west side of the building. Use your key to unlock the City Hall hideout and proceed with caution. While it might not be as hot as trying to defeat the Bombmaker in Tsuki Castle, the City Hall is still crawling with enemies.

