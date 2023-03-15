How to Complete the Pacific Foothold Mission in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

If you are on the Warzone 2 DMZ White Lotus Tier 4 missions, then you might need some help completing the Pacific Foothold mission. This DMZ mission takes place on Ashika Island and can be difficult to complete if you don’t know where to look.

Where to Find the Ashika Island Residential Dead Drop in DMZ

If you are in Al Mazrah, finding gun oil isn’t too bad. However, you need to find Gun Oil on Ashika Island for this mission. You also need to find the Residential dead drop location which is found in the image below. The dead drop is a white dumpster that you’ll need to drop your items into to complete the Pacific Foothold mission.

Where to Find Gun Oil and Videocassette Recorders in DMZ

Gun oil and videocassette recorders can be farmed in the same location on Ashika Island in DMZ. The best place to find gun oil and video cassette recorders is the market area just north of Beach Club.

There are many shelves and items to loot in this market area north of Beach Club. Though gun oil and videocassette recorders aren’t rare, they definitely aren’t common and will most likely take you a few tries before you find everything you need to satisfy this mission.

Where to Find a Blow Torch in DMZ

The hardest part about the Pacific Foothold mission in DMZ is finding a blow torch. Blow torches are more rare than gun oil and videocassette recorders, so if you had a hard time finding those two items, you’ll have an even harder time getting a blow torch.

The best place to look for a blow torch is in warehouses at Oganikku Farms near the Farmer’s Lunchbox and in the dock houses at Port Ashika. Once you have found one, try to be as cautious as you can while also speedily delivering the blow torch to the Residential dead drop.

If you do all of this successfully, you’ll complete the Pacific Foothold mission in DMZ and get the “Girls Get it Done” Emblem and 15,000 XP.

- This article was updated on March 15th, 2023