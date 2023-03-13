Where to Find and Use the Main Harbor Control Key in DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ has a lot of keys, especially because of Ashika Island. While Ashika Island is a much smaller map than Al Mazrah, the keys associated with either one are still incredibly hard to find. Here’s how to find the location of the Main Harbor Control key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where is the Main Harbor Control Location in DMZ?

The Main Harbor Control location is found on Ashika Island at Port Ashika. There are always many enemies here, so be careful and take in the Fight Night TAQ-56 if you have it.

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of Main Harbor Control. Go to this small room and you’ll see a white X over the door. If you have the key, you can open the door and loot what’s inside.

Main Harbor Control is one of the best keys in DMZ, way better than the Quarry Worker’s Lost Toolbox, because it has tons of loot inside. You’ll find multiple orange caches with cash, fully-kitted weapons, and Armor. The Main Harbor Control is not one to miss, so get in there if you have the key.

How to Find the Main Harbor Control Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Much like every other key in Warzone 2 DMZ, the Main Harbor Control key is acquired at random. There is no guaranteed way to get this key. Almost every key in DMZ comes down to RNG and this one is no different.

Your best chance of getting a Main Harbor Control key is to eliminate HVTs, loot orange caches, and search Supply Drops on Ashika Island. Eventually, you’ll stumble upon the Main Harbor Control key and hopefully a City Hideout key as well.

