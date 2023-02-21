How to Get the Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Warzone 2 DMZ has a lot of things to do and collect, and one of them is the Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint. When you aren’t busy completing missions like Untraceable, you might want to work toward unlocking the Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint in DMZ.

How to Unlock the Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint in DMZ

With the introduction of Ashika Island, you now have a new weapons case to collect. There are seven different rewards only unlocked when you exfil with the Ashika Island weapons case.

On your seventh successful exfil with a weapons case, you’ll unlock the Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint. However, exfiling once with the Ashika Island weapons case is difficult. Doing it seven times is near impossible, but definitely achievable if you are determined.

To exfil with a weapons case, you first need to unlock the Tsuki Castle doors and then eliminate the Bombmaker. Once that is done, you can grab the weapons case and get to an extraction point as soon as possible since all the online players in the lobby will be hunting you.

The Fight Night TAQ-56 Blueprint is interesting because you probably already have access to a TAQ-56. However, the Fight Night version of this familiar AR has five attachments and a skin that make it special.

The Fight Night TAQ-56 has a FTAC Grimline Laser, a 17.5 inch Tundra Pro Barrel, an Echoless-80 Suppressor, a Demo Imp-44 Grip, and a 40 Round Mag. It specializes in suppressed damage, high damage, and high range and accuracy. It also has a lot more ammo thanks to the mag.

While the TAQ-56 is a great weapon, the Fight Night TAQ-56 is an amazing weapon that you’ll definitely want to get.

- This article was updated on February 21st, 2023