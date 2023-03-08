Where to Find and Use the SC Special Forces Footlocker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After you’ve found the City Hideout key in Warzone 2 DMZ, one of your next targets could be the SC Special Forces Footlocker key location. Like all key locations in DMZ, if you don’t know where to look for the SC Special Forces Footlocker key, you’ll have a hard time finding it.

Where is the SC Special Forces Footlocker Location in DMZ?

Not to be confused with the Special Forces Dead Drop key, the SC Special Forces Footlocker key is found south of the Sattiq Caves in Al Mazrah. If you know where the Crash Site Weapons Case key location is, you know where the SC Special Forces Footlocker key location is.

Directly underneath the orange pipeline, you’ll see plane wreckage. The small tan box on the ground closest to the orange pipes is the SC Special Forces Footlocker. Of course, you need the key to open it, but it contains cash, equipment, and if you’re lucky, a weapon.

How to Find the SC Special Forces Footlocker Key in Warzone 2 DMZ

There is no surefire way to find the SC Special Forces Footlocker key in DMZ. Much like every other key in the game, you can find this particular key only if the RNG gods bless you with it.

To improve your chances of finding the SC Special Forces Footlocker key in DMZ, open all orange weapon crates, loot HVTs, and open Supply Drops. These are the best ways to get keys in DMZ and you might get lucky and find the SC Special Forces Footlocker key in the process. Best of luck!

And that is how to find the SC Special Forces Footlocker in DMZ. Now, you can figure out where to find Tactical Cameras in DMZ.

