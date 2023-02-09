Where to Use the Special Forces Dead Drop Key in DMZ

If you’ve found yourself a Special Forces Dead Drop key on the Al Mazrah map of Warzone 2 DMZ, you might be confused as to where the actual location is. Though it isn’t part of a specific Faction mission or anything, here is where you can use the Special Forces Dead Drop key in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Where is the Special Forces Dead Drop Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

If you look at the Special Forces Dead Drop key in your backpack, you’ll see that it says “on Downtown Tower Hill” with a G2 coordinate. This clue is extremely vague and will have you running in circles in Al Mazrah City if you don’t know where to look.

In the image above, the yellow circle is the location of the Special Forces Dead Drop. Here, you’ll see a big mountainous spire. To climb it, rotate and climb the spire clockwise until you get to the top.

Once you’re at the top, you’ll see a toolbox by the leg on the north side. If you are in possession of the Special Forces Dead Drop key, you can open the toolbox and snag the stuff inside. Though the contents will be random every time you open it, there should be some documents that are collectively worth around $1,000 and another key.

How to Unlock Special Forces Dead Drop in Warzone 2 DMZ

If you don’t yet have the Special Forces Dead Drop key in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll need to acquire it to unlock the toolbox. Unfortunately, the only way to acquire specific keys in Warzone 2 is to get lucky.

To come across more keys, you’ll want to eliminate HVTs, loot orange caches, and open supply drops. Those are the best ways to receive keys in DMZ but it will always come down to RNG, meaning you’ll hardly ever get the key you’re looking for.

If you don’t find the key you want, don’t worry, we’ve got guides on a lot of the key locations in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you’re looking for something specific, be sure to check Attack of the Fanboy for it.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

