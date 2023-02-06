Warzone 2 Mawizeh Power Control Substation Guide: Key Location, Substation Location, and More

Keys are a headache in Warzone 2 DMZ and the Mawizeh Power Control Substation is no different. Hopefully, keys will be more manageable on the new Ashika Island, but only time will tell. But for now, here is how to find and unlock the Mawizeh Power Control Substation in Warzone 2 DMZ.

How to Unlock Mawizeh Power Control Substation in Warzone 2 DMZ

The only way to unlock the Mawizeh Power Control Substation is to have the correct key. Keys are found from HVTs, supply drops, and orange weapons caches.

Keys are always randomized in Warzone 2 DMZ which means there is no guaranteed way to get the Mawizeh Power Control Substation key. If you’ve managed to find one, continue reading to find the exact location to use the key (hint, it’s in the Mawizeh Marshlands).

Where is the Mawizeh Power Control Substation Location in Warzone 2 DMZ?

In the image above, you’ll see the exact location of the Mawizeh Power Control Substation in Warzone 2 DMZ. As you approach the area, look for a tall, white water tower to guide your way. The small building next to the water tower is the Mawizeh Power Control Substation.

If you have the Mawizeh Power Control Substation, you’ll be able to get in and loot an orange weapons cache, some PC towers, a weapon, and some piles of cash. While the Maqizeh Power Control Substation is a small room, you’ll end up walking away with a lot of great loot.

Now that you’ve finished the Mawizeh Power Control Substation, you can get to work on discovering the next location of another key or you can try to find all the dead drop locations in Warzone 2 DMZ to finish some quests and bank your cash.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 6th, 2023