Warzone 2 Ashika Island Size Comparison to Rebirth Island: How Big is Ashika Island?

Though Rebirth Island is likely not coming to Warzone 2 and DMZ anytime soon, the new map we are getting is called Ashika Island. People absolutely loved Rebirth Island and weren’t so crazy about Fortune’s Keep, so how will Ashika Island stack up? Well, in this guide, we’ll look at the size comparison of Ashika to Rebirth in Warzone 2 and DMZ.

How Big is Ashika Island Compared to Other Resurgence Maps?

Since Ashika Island is the new Resurgence map in Warzone 2 and DMZ, it is naturally smaller than Al Mazrah. But, how small is it compared to other Resurgence maps in Warzone 1?

According to a size comparison by CharlieIntel on Twitter, Ashika Island is about a third bigger than Rebirth Island. If you were to cut the Oganikku Farms, Town Center, and half of Port Ashika POIs off of the map, you would have about the size of Rebirth Island.

Because bigger isn’t always better, we will have to wait and see if Ashika Island can hold up against Rebirth Island. As a DMZ player, I am excited that the map is a bit bigger and seems to have some space in between POIs to wander around and discover all of the many secrets hidden on this new Resurgence map.

Whether you are excited to into the new map to discover all of the hidden cache locations in DMZ or want to drop hot with your squad and dominate the island, Ashika Island does look pretty fun. We won’t know how good or bad it is until we get our hands on it, but for now, we are optimistic.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 & DMZ are available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

