All Hidden Cache Locations in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Warzone 2 DMZ‘s Al Mazrah is a big map that contains many mysteries, including hidden caches. While we prepare for Ashiki Island and all of the mysteries it holds, if you truly want to know Al Mazrah, you need to know where all of the hidden caches are in Warzone 2 DMZ.

If you don’t know, hidden caches are circular containers that are buried underground. The tops of these containers stick out which makes finding hidden caches possible, but very difficult. They can also sometimes be found underwater.

If you want to find a few nearby hidden caches easily, complete a Radioactive Material contract since it will guide you to nearby hidden caches.

Hidden caches are a surefire way to bank some cash and sometimes a killstreak or contraband weapon. Though keys to the Yum Yum Burger will reveal incredible loot, hidden caches don’t require keys and always contain valuable loot.

Every Hidden Cache Location in Al Mazrah DMZ

There are 62 hidden caches in Al Mazrah. If you are on the hunt for all of the hidden caches in the DMZ Al Mazrah map, here is a map that pinpoints every hidden cache location.

Breaking down each hidden cache location by area can be helpful. To focus your attention on the select few hidden caches that are in an area, here are all of the hidden caches in Al Mazrah by area:

Sawah Village & Cemetery – 12

– 12 Rohan Oil & Hydroelectric – 11

– 11 Oasis / Taraq Village – 9

– 9 Al Sharim Pass – 9

– 9 Quarry & Cave – 7

– 7 Airport – 6

– 6 Observatory – 5

– 5 Sarrif Bay – 2

– 2 Train (1st Open Carriage) – 1

And there you have it! All the hidden cache locations in Al Mazrah. It is up to you to find them all individually if that is your wish. Hopefully, you found this guide helpful in your quest to find hidden caches.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023