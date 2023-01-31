All Ashika Island POIs in Warzone 2

The new map coming to Warzone 2 and DMZ is Ashika Island and it has seven POIs worth knowing about and checking out. Whether you want to work on the new missions in DMZ or just want to know the best place to drop in Ashika Island, knowing what the POIs are, where they are, and what features they have is important. Besides, knowledge is half the battle in Warzone 2 and DMZ.

Hot Ashika Island POIs in Warzone 2

When Warzone 2 Season 2 finally arrives, you’re going to want to know where the hottest POIs are in Ashika. Hot POIs are areas that will likely have the most players dropping there at the beginning of a match. Because the map won’t come out until February 15, we aren’t sure which drops will be the best, but this is our best guess.

Of course, you’ll want to check out every inch of Ashika Island when it comes out, but if you want to drop hot right out of the game, you should go to Tsuki Castle, Town Center, Beach Club, or Shipwreck.

Tsuki Castle will be hot because it is the center of the map as well as the highest point of the island. Town Center and Beach Club will be hot because it has buildings which usually means a lot of loot and cover. Shipwreck will be less hot than the POIs mentioned above, but it is an interesting POI that many fans will want to see.

Cold Ashika Island POIs in Warzone 2

If you don’t want to drop hot, in other words dropping cold, then these are the POIs you’ll likely want to stick to in Ashika Island. The least likely to be hot drops in Ashika Island will likely be Port Ashika, Residential, and Oganikku Farms.

Port Ashika does have a few buildings, but the majority of it is water which won’t attract a lot of players. Residential will most definitely be a cold drop since the buildings in this area are too spread out to look for loot quickly. Oganikku Farms might be a hot drop, but it won’t be as hot as others because it has a lot of open areas which isn’t good for staying alive.

Those are all the POIs in Ashika Island. Look forward to more news about Ashika Island to come in the future.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023