Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island Release Date, POIs, and More

The new Resurgence map that will go live when Warzone 2 Season 2 starts has been leaked and it is called Ashika Island. Because it is a Resurgence map, it is naturally smaller. But what makes Ashika Island different is that it looks to be heavily Japanese inspired which is a great change from Al Mazrah. Here is everything we know about Ashika Island in Warzone 2.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island Release Date

Warzone 2 and DMZ will get Ashika Island on February 15, 2023, the day that Season 2 starts. This map will be available to play in the Warzone 2 Resurgence mode as well as DMZ. Though there is sad news for DMZ players, a new map will all new missions, contracts, and POIs will be a blast to explore.

Warzone 2 Ashika Island POIs

Though we likely aren’t getting Rebirth Island anytime soon, the new Ashika Island will have five POIs to explore. Because it is a small island, you’ll need to get to know these POIs well and know how to get around them.

The five POIs on Ashika Island are Oganikku Farms, Residential, Town Center, Tsuki Castle, Shipwreck, Beach Club, and Port Ashika. Tsuki Castle marks the middle of the map and there are also images of underwater passageways under the island.

Whether you are excited to face up against easier enemies and missions in DMZ or can’t wait to drop in with your squad, Ashika Island looks great. As you can see from the images in this post, the POIs look lush both environmentally and strategically. It’ll be interesting to see which POIs gain traction and popularity when Season 2 begins.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023