Is Rebirth Coming to Warzone 2?

In the latest Season 2 update from Activision themselves, it was teased that Warzone 2 is getting a brand new small map alongside the return of the Resurgence game mode. While fans are excited to play Resurgence again, many are skeptical about whether or not we are getting Rebirth Island or Fortune’s Keep in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

What is Rebirth Island in Warzone 2?

If you need a quick refresher, Rebirth Island was the most popular map in Warzone. It was smaller which made for a more fast-paced game and it worked great with the Resurgence game mode. Fans absolutely loved Rebirth Island and, as good as Al Mazrah is, many people want Rebirth back.

That’s why many people are speculating that Rebirth may be coming back soon. When Warzone 2 launched, the only thing we knew was that Rebirth Island wasn’t going to be included. However, it was never said that old maps wouldn’t come back.

With Warzone 2 Season 2 on the horizon, many players are hoping for Rebirth. Sadly, it is unlikely that the new map coming to Warzone 2 will be Rebirth since the update we received specifically said that the new small map would be new.

Though a lot of people don’t like change, a new small map to replace Rebirth could be good. Resurgence is a great alternative to the standard Battle Royale game mode and having a new map to level the playing field could entice more people to give Warzone 2 a try.

Though we have no other details about the new small map coming to Warzone 2 when Season 2 drops, we will keep you updated and let you know as soon as we catch wind of what’s to come.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 20th, 2023