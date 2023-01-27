Does Warzone 2.0 DMZ Progress Get Wiped in Season 2?

The next season of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 is nearly here, and it will bring huge changes to the all-new DMZ mode along with adjustments to battle royale and multiplayer. Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 was delayed two weeks past its initial release date and it’s now slated to launch on February 15. To make up for the delay, Infinity Ward has been sharing details about the changes players can expect to see when the new season launches. This includes some controversial DMZ changes that take inspiration from Escape From Tarkov, but players are already complaining that these tweaks are wholly unnecessary.

Is DMZ Progress Getting Wiped in Season 2?

Yes, DMZ progress will be wiped when Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Season 2 launches on February 15. Other extraction-based shooters like Escape From Tarkov also feature regular wipes that bring the playerbase back to a level playing field, but Call of Duty’s DMZ mode is much more casual and does not place as much emphasis on its economy as its contemporaries. This has led to some players criticizing the wipe, claiming that it’s not needed for a game like this.

Confirming earlier reports, with Season 02 launch on Feb 15, insured weapon slots in DMZ will also be reset — along with Faction Tiers, Missions Progress, and stored contraband and keys. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) January 27, 2023

Losing insured weapon slots and gear is not a huge setback in Call of Duty’s DMZ mode since the base set of weapons is not as useless as the cheap arsenal in Escape From Tarkov, but it’s still annoying for hardcore DMZ players to lose everything they’ve been working toward since the mode launched. More than their weapons will be lost, however, which is the main point of contention with this update.

What Will Be Lost in the Season 2 DMZ Wipe?

When DMZ progress is wiped at the launch of Season 2, players will lose all of their insured weapon slots, faction tiers, mission progress, keys, and stored contraband. That’s right, every player will be reset back to square one in every regard.

Most players are upset that Infinity Ward is resetting faction tiers and mission progress, especially since so many of DMZ’s missions are annoyingly difficult. However, the developer is adjusting the requirements needed to increase faction tiers and adding new endgame rewards for dedicated players, so the wipe hopefully won’t set people back too far if they know what to look for and where to go.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

- This article was updated on January 27th, 2023