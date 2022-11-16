Will Rebirth Island Be in Warzone 2?

Warzone 2 is now live and many people are wondering if Rebirth Island will be in the new game. Rebirth Island was the smallest map in Warzone 1 and it was beloved by many. With so many new features coming to Warzone 2, will Rebirth Island also be in the game?

All Maps in Warzone 2, Explained

The short answer is that no, Rebirth Island will not be in Warzone 2. The only map in Warzone 2 is Al Mazrah. We don’t have news if Rebirth Island will ever come back, but for now, we can assume that Rebirth Island is dead.

Al Mazrah is the biggest map in Call of Duty: Warzone so far and it is a great way to kick off Warzone 2. There are dozens of POIs to explore. Currently, Al Mazrah is the only map in Warzone 2.

Though there is only one map in Warzone 2, as we saw with the first game, more maps will get rolled out in the future. Our fingers are crossed that the eventual new maps are good and fun instead of confusing and unorganized.

Al Mazrah being the brand-new map in Warzone 2 isn’t the only news to get excited about. Warzone 2 has numerous new features that make it different from the first iteration. In Warzone 2, there is a new circle-closing mechanic that splits the circles into three and then back into one.

There is also a proximity chat and an option to join an enemy squad’s team if they let you. Gulag got a revamp and is now a 2v2 showdown and there is even a brand-new mode called DMZ. There is a lot to be excited about in Warzone 2.

To recap, Rebirth Island is not in Warzone 2 and it will likely never come back into the game. Al Mazrah is the only map so far in Warzone 2. While we could be surprised with a Rebirth Island weekend or something like that, nothing has been announced or rumored to believe something like that is coming.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 will be available on November 16 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on November 16th, 2022