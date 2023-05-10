Why Was Plunder Removed from Warzone 2? Explained

Image: Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone has had a long history of the Plunder mode and its removals — many wonder why this often happens. This question is appearing a lot across the community and we want to make sure you know everything there is to know about the topic. This article will take you through why Plunder was removed from Warzone 2.

Is There a Reason Plunder Was Removed From Warzone 2?

There is no absolute concrete answer to why Plunder was removed from Warzone 2 apart from playlist changes occurring. Originally it was in Warzone until it was removed for Warzone 2’s launch and didn’t make an appearance until late April 2023. It was then removed on the 10 May yet again to many player’s dismay.

One of the rumors floating around the community was that the mode was removed in the original Warzone because it was a great way to gain a lot of experience for weapons. This could indeed be one of the reasons why the developers thought it may need some tweaking to keep it more balanced. However, a lot of extra features were added to Plunder in Warzone 2 so this is another reason why it was removed.

Why Doesn’t Plunder Stay As a Permanent Mode in Warzone 2?

Plunder is a highly popular mode to those who enjoy it so fans may think about why it can’t stay in Warzone 2 at all times. There is a chance that the developers simply are wanting to make sure the game mode is the best it can be for players — which we think could be a reason for its non-permanent mode as of yet. The mode is also returning for players on the 17 May for Plunder Quads.

It is a promising sign that the Plunder game mode will keep seeing returns to the game but it is a shame that the mode isn’t there at all times for players. I personally know that Plunder has a lot of fan appreciation so we may indeed see that appreciation get more attention in the future.

- This article was updated on May 10th, 2023