All Dead Drop Locations in Warzone 2 DMZ

Many missions in Warzone 2 DMZ require you to place equipment and items into dead drops. While knowing where every dead drop is in Al Mazrah is important for missions, you can also use dead drops to turn your cash into XP even before exfiling. For these reasons, here are all of the dead drop locations in Warzone 2 DMZ.

Warzone 2 DMZ Dead Drop Locations

There are six dead drops in DMZ’s Al Mazrah map. There are likely to be fewer on the new Ashika Island map, but we will find out when Season 2 drops.

To make things easier, I’ve split up the dead drops in Al Mazrah by north and south. Here are all of the dead drop locations in Al Mazrah.

Dead Drops in North Al Mazrah

The Al Mazrah City dead drop is located in an alley. This alley with the dead drop is found slightly west of the center of Al Mazrah City.

The Rohan Oil dead drop is located southwest of the POI and is near the railroad tracks. You’ll find this dead drop behind a small building.

The Mawizeh Marshlands dead drop is located at a gas station northwest of the POI. Outside of the gas station, you’ll find the dead drop behind the northwest wall.

Dead Drops in South Al Mazrah

The Al Sharim Pass dead drop is toward the southeast of the region but on the northwest side of the village. You’ll find the dead drop behind a yellow house.

The Sa’id City dead drop is found outside the building on the east. It is directly under the Al Sa’id Shopping Centre sign.

The Al Shamman Cemetery dead drop is found behind a small building in a village that is northeast of the actual cemetery.

There are all of the dead drop spots in Al Mazrah Warzone 2 DMZ. If you need help with missions or are looking for a specific key, like the Ahmed Grocery Store, we’ve got you covered.

