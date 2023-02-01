Where to Find and Use the Ahmed Grocery Store Key in Warzone 2 DMZ: Ahmed Grocery Store Location Guide

After you finally pin down where Yum Yum Burger is, your next target might be the Ahmed Grocery Store in Warzone 2 DMZ. Whether you have the key or just need to know where the actual location of the Ahmed Grocery Store is in Al Mazrah, this guide will help you out. Here is where the Ahmed Grocery Store is in Warzone 2 DMZ and how to open it.

How to Unlock Ahmed Grocery Store in Warzone 2 DMZ

The only way to get into the Ahmed Grocery Store is to unlock the locked door. And the only way to do that is to be in possession of the Ahmed Grocery Store key.

Keys are arguably the most difficult part of Warzone 2 DMZ. Aside from the enemies and missions, of course. Keys are difficult because they are assigned at random and only have extremely vague coordinates.

There is no guaranteed way to get the Ahmed Grocery Store key, just like almost every other key in DMZ. You’ll just need to get blessed by the RNG gods when looting HVTs, loot caches, and supply drops.

Ahmed Grocery Store Location in Warzone 2 DMZ

The Ahmed Grocery Store location is south of Al Mazrah City and east of Al Sharim Pass. The general area of the Ahmed Grocery Store can be seen in the image above, the Ahmed Grocery Store is specifically located on the south side of the yellow building.

The loot inside the Ahmed Grocery Store is well worth it. There is a loot cache, piles of cash, and a PC which means you could find a GPU. Be sure to collect all the loot you want and exfil safely so you can turn your cash into XP.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 DMZ is available now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on February 1st, 2023