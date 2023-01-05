All GPU Locations in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

Image: Activision

If you want to complete the Dumpster Dead Drop mission or you just want to find and sell GPUs in Warzone 2, you’ve come to the right place. GPUs in Warzone 2 can be extremely hard to find, but there are three locations in Al Mazrah to check and at least one of them will have a GPU for you.

Where to Find GPUs in Warzone 2 DMZ

After completing the Good Fortune mission in Warzone 2 DMZ, you’ll want to move on to bigger and more challenging missions. You may even want to try to get into Building 21. Either way, finding GPUs is important to getting cash and completing missions.

As mentioned earlier, there are three locations where you need to focus your GPU search. Of course, GPUs can be found anywhere PCs are located, but it all comes down to RNG.

The three best locations to find a GPU in Warzone 2 DMZ are the Gaming Studio, the Office, and the Police Headquarters all in Al Mazrah City.

A great way to secure a GPU in your DMZ run is to either start at the Police Headquarters and make your way west to the Office and then the Gaming Studio, or start at the Gaming Studio and travel east hitting the Office and the Police Headquarters. By hitting these three spots, you’ll be guaranteed to walk away with at least one GPU.

If you are still having trouble getting a GPU, be sure to look at other police stations like the one at the northwest corner of Al Mazrah City or the police station directly south of the Police Headquarters that sits on the east side of the river. There are lots of PC towers to search in police stations which means there is a high probability of getting a GPU.

And those are all of the locations to find a GPU in Warzone 2 DMZ. If you need help with keys like how to find and use the BC Toolbox Key, we’ve got you covered.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 is available right now for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023