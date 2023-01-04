Are you wondering where to find and use the BC Toolbox key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ so you can unlock the high-value loot as a reward for your hard work? Other keys, like the Chemical Storage Warehouse key, can be looted, but not the BC Toolbox key. This key requires that you complete a quest to find the key and then invade a highly hostile area to use it. Here is everything you need to know about where to find and use the BC Toolbox key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to Find and Use the BC Toolbox Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

We have provided you with the easiest way to find and use the BC Toolbox key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ. It may seem challenging, but by following our guide, you will have it in no time!

Where to Find the BC Toolbox Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To find the BC Toolbox key, you must complete a Tier 3 mission provided to you by the Legion Faction called Tactical Extraction. The mission objective is for you to extract 31 pieces of equipment from the DMZ, including 7 Snapshots, 11 Flashes, and 13 Tear Gas Grenades. Here are a few tips and tricks to help you extract all the required items:

Equip tactical in your loadout before heading into a DMZ match

Purchase a bigger backpack

Stow your item and use a munition box to replenish

Repeat until you have extracted all 31 items

The BC ToolBox key will automatically be added to your inventory once all items have been extracted.

Where to Use the BC Toolbox Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the BC Toolbox at the Al Malik Airport on the upper floor of the north part of the airport in a room full of conveyor belts. Beware, as the AI enemies guard the BC Toolbox are extremely tough, so it is recommended that you enter the building from the airport’s roof. Note: After completing the Tactical Extraction mission, you must equip the BC Toolbox key in the pre-game lobby.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023