Are you wondering where to find and use the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? There are a lot of new keys for you to find that will unlock new areas, but it may be hard to know where to find these keys and the locations of the buildings they unlock. However, once unlocked, these new areas provide a fun challenge and reward you with powerful loot. One example of a new key is the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key, which unlocks a warehouse containing loot. Here is everything you need to know on where to find and use the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ.

Where to Find and Use the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You will need to find the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key before you can unlock the door leading into the warehouse. We have all of the information you need to do so.

Where to Find the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops

HVT Contracts

Looting Containers

The easiest way is to find the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key by looting. Ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across.

Where to Use the Chemical Storage Warehouse Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Chemical Storage Warehouse near the Al Safwa Quarry. The exact coordinates of the warehouse are B4, which is south of the Al Safwa Quarry and north of the Hafid Port. We have marked the Chemical Storage Warehouse with red arrows in the above picture so you know exactly where to find it. In addition, the door leading into the warehouse will have a white spray-painted X.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022