Are you wondering where to find and use the Al Bagra barrack key in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 DMZ? Unfortunately, there are many new keys for you to find and use, so it may be hard to know where to find a specific key and how to use it to unlock a new map area. However, once in the new area, you can fight for some pretty sweet loot, making your character even more dangerous. One such key you can find is the Al Bagra barrack key, which allows you to unlock the door leading into the Al Bagra Barracks. No worries, though, because we have everything you need to know on where to find and use the Al Bagra barrack key in Warzone 2.0.

Where to Find and Use the Al Bagra Barrack Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You will need first to find the Al Bagra barrack key before you can unlock the door leading into the barracks. We have all of the information you need to do so.

Where to Find the Al Bagra Barrack Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

You can find the Al Bagra Barrack Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ using these three methods:

Enemy AI Drops

HVT Contracts

Looting Containers

The easiest way is to find the Al Bagra barrack key by looting. Ensure you are looting all AI enemies you defeat and all containers you come across.

Where to Use the Al Bagra Barrack Key in Warzone 2.0 DMZ

To find the Al Bagra Barrack door that you can unlock with the Al Bagra barrack key, you must head to the Al Bagra Fortress. Once in the Al Bagra Fortress, you can find the door in the northeast portion using the G7 coordinates. The location of the building is shown in the blue highlighted section in the picture above, which is located in the south part of the building.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 29th, 2022